Volkswagen AG (VWAGY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Volkswagen AG (VWAGY - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $33.35, moving +1.43% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.52% gain on the day.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 12.83% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector gained 6.29%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.25%.
VWAGY will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.61, up 269.44% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.37 per share and revenue of $301.79 billion, which would represent changes of +70.2% and +19.61%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for VWAGY. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.74% higher. VWAGY currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that VWAGY has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.76 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.55.
It is also worth noting that VWAGY currently has a PEG ratio of 0.82. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Foreign was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.79 at yesterday's closing price.
The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 129, which puts it in the top 50% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
