Nokia (NOK) & Telecom Armenia to Roll Out Gigabit Services

Nokia Corporation ( NOK Quick Quote NOK - Free Report) has announced that it is working with Telecom Armenia to launch gigabit broadband services over a passive optical network (PON) in the Asian country. The PON network was activated on Jul 2. Per the deal, Telecom Armenia will deploy Nokia’s GPON and XGS-PON fiber equipment along with its Wi-Fi Beacons and Altiplano management platform. The fiber equipment can be upgraded to 25G PON technology via software in the future. Initially, Nokia’s solution will be used to connect customers to broadband access in Armenia’s capital, Yerevan. The rollout of services to the rest of the country will follow. The deal includes Nokia’s Quillion-based Multi-PON solution. The technology is powered by the Nokia 7360 ISAM FX access node, which is part of its Lightspan series. The ISAM FX is a high-capacity access node that is used for massive-scale fiber rollouts. It connects users via optical fiber, combines their broadband traffic and sends it deeper into the network. The solution enables operators to deliver enhanced broadband services to customers and creates new business opportunities. Nokia’s Wi-Fi Beacons support the latest Wi-Fi 6 standard and use algorithms to mitigate potential issues at home. The Beacons select the strongest Wi-Fi channel and ensure that client device is connected properly for an exceptional broadband experience. Nokia’s Altiplano Access Controller offers a suite of network management and software-defined networking control functions to optimize broadband networks. Altiplano automates network lifecycle management activities and allows operators to manage the entire access network domain. The Multi-PON and Wi-Fi solution enables Telecom Armenia to deliver 10Gbps broadband to its customers using the XGS-PON solution. Together, the companies intend to build a high-speed broadband network that can evolve to support new enterprise services in the country. Nokia is expected to benefit from the increasing demand for next-generation connectivity. The company is on track to achieve sustainable, profitable growth and technology leadership. Nokia’s shares have gained 38% in the past six months compared with 5.4% growth of the industry. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader industry are United States Cellular Corporation ( USM Quick Quote USM - Free Report) , Cambium Networks Corporation ( CMBM Quick Quote CMBM - Free Report) and Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. ( CCOI Quick Quote CCOI - Free Report) , each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here U.S. Cellular delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 123.9%, on average. Cambium delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 46.5%, on average. Cogent delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 29%, on average. Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence
In 2021, this world-changing technology is projected to generate $327.5 billion in revenue. Now Shark Tank star and billionaire investor Mark Cuban says AI will create "the world's first trillionaires." Zacks' urgent special report reveals 3 AI picks investors need to know about today.
See 3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks With Extreme Upside Potential>>
Image: Bigstock
Nokia (NOK) & Telecom Armenia to Roll Out Gigabit Services
Nokia Corporation (NOK - Free Report) has announced that it is working with Telecom Armenia to launch gigabit broadband services over a passive optical network (PON) in the Asian country. The PON network was activated on Jul 2.
Per the deal, Telecom Armenia will deploy Nokia’s GPON and XGS-PON fiber equipment along with its Wi-Fi Beacons and Altiplano management platform. The fiber equipment can be upgraded to 25G PON technology via software in the future.
Initially, Nokia’s solution will be used to connect customers to broadband access in Armenia’s capital, Yerevan. The rollout of services to the rest of the country will follow.
The deal includes Nokia’s Quillion-based Multi-PON solution. The technology is powered by the Nokia 7360 ISAM FX access node, which is part of its Lightspan series.
The ISAM FX is a high-capacity access node that is used for massive-scale fiber rollouts. It connects users via optical fiber, combines their broadband traffic and sends it deeper into the network. The solution enables operators to deliver enhanced broadband services to customers and creates new business opportunities.
Nokia’s Wi-Fi Beacons support the latest Wi-Fi 6 standard and use algorithms to mitigate potential issues at home. The Beacons select the strongest Wi-Fi channel and ensure that client device is connected properly for an exceptional broadband experience.
Nokia’s Altiplano Access Controller offers a suite of network management and software-defined networking control functions to optimize broadband networks. Altiplano automates network lifecycle management activities and allows operators to manage the entire access network domain.
The Multi-PON and Wi-Fi solution enables Telecom Armenia to deliver 10Gbps broadband to its customers using the XGS-PON solution. Together, the companies intend to build a high-speed broadband network that can evolve to support new enterprise services in the country.
Nokia is expected to benefit from the increasing demand for next-generation connectivity. The company is on track to achieve sustainable, profitable growth and technology leadership.
Nokia’s shares have gained 38% in the past six months compared with 5.4% growth of the industry.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader industry are United States Cellular Corporation (USM - Free Report) , Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM - Free Report) and Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (CCOI - Free Report) , each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
U.S. Cellular delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 123.9%, on average.
Cambium delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 46.5%, on average.
Cogent delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 29%, on average.
Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence
In 2021, this world-changing technology is projected to generate $327.5 billion in revenue. Now Shark Tank star and billionaire investor Mark Cuban says AI will create "the world's first trillionaires." Zacks' urgent special report reveals 3 AI picks investors need to know about today.
See 3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks With Extreme Upside Potential>>