How Potent Are JNJ & Other COVID-19 Jabs Against Delta Variant?

J&J ( JNJ Quick Quote JNJ - Free Report) , on Friday, announced new data from studies that demonstrated that its one-shot COVID-19 vaccine generated strong neutralizing antibody activity against the new, highly contagious variant of COVID-19, Delta (B.1.617.2).
J&J’s data, at the same time, also showed that the immune responses observed lasted at least eight months.
The Delta variant was first found in India and is rapidly spreading to other parts of the world, increasing the risk of infections across the globe. The variant is now found in 100 countries including the United States. The World Health Organization has warned that Delta will become the globally dominant variant of the coronavirus in the coming months. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had declared it a variant of concern in June.
Other COVID-19 vaccines, which have been launched in the United States are
Pfizer ( PFE Quick Quote PFE - Free Report) - BioNTech’s ( BNTX Quick Quote BNTX - Free Report) BNT162b2 and Moderna’s ( MRNA Quick Quote MRNA - Free Report) mRNA-1273. AstraZeneca’s ( AZN Quick Quote AZN - Free Report) vaccine (called Vaxzevria in EU), though available in several countries, has not yet been launched in the United States.
Please note that J&J and AstraZeneca’s vaccines have been developed using adenovirus technologies while BNT162b2 and mRNA-1273 vaccines are mRNA-based vaccines.
There is some data available to show that vaccines of Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca are effective against the Delta variant.
Earlier this week, Moderna announced new results from in vitro neutralization studies on sera from individuals vaccinated with its COVID-19 vaccine, mRNA-1273. Data showed that vaccination with mRNA-1273 can produce a neutralizing effect against all COVID-19 variants tested, including Delta.
A study published in June by
Nature journal mentioned that the Delta variant was moderately resistant to vaccines specially among those people who had taken just one dose. Meanwhile, a study published on the U.K. ggovernment’s site in May mentioned that AstraZeneca and Pfizer’s vaccines are highly effective against the Delta variant after two doses. Pfizer/BioNTech’s vaccine was 88% effective and AstraZeneca’s jab was 60% effective against symptomatic disease from the Delta variant after two doses, which reduced to 33% after just the first dose. However, the data also showed that the vaccines were less effective against the Delta variant compared to their effectiveness against the Alpha variant (B.1.1.7), dominant in the UK.
It is quite clear that most of the available vaccines are more effective against the Delta variant after two doses, and less effective after the first dose. However, all the vaccines should ideally protect individuals from getting extremely sick or being hospitalized or die after being infected with the Delta variant or any other newly detected variants.
BioNTech has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). J&J, Moderna and Pfizer currently carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). AstraZeneca is a #4 Ranked (Sell) stock.
You can see
. the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence
In 2021, this world-changing technology is projected to generate $327.5 billion in revenue. Now Shark Tank star and billionaire investor Mark Cuban says AI will create ""the world's first trillionaires."" Zacks' urgent special report reveals 3 AI picks investors need to know about today.
See 3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks With Extreme Upside Potential>>
Image: Bigstock
How Potent Are JNJ & Other COVID-19 Jabs Against Delta Variant?
J&J (JNJ - Free Report) , on Friday, announced new data from studies that demonstrated that its one-shot COVID-19 vaccine generated strong neutralizing antibody activity against the new, highly contagious variant of COVID-19, Delta (B.1.617.2).
J&J’s data, at the same time, also showed that the immune responses observed lasted at least eight months.
The Delta variant was first found in India and is rapidly spreading to other parts of the world, increasing the risk of infections across the globe. The variant is now found in 100 countries including the United States. The World Health Organization has warned that Delta will become the globally dominant variant of the coronavirus in the coming months. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had declared it a variant of concern in June.
Other COVID-19 vaccines, which have been launched in the United States are Pfizer (PFE - Free Report) -BioNTech’s (BNTX - Free Report) BNT162b2 and Moderna’s (MRNA - Free Report) mRNA-1273. AstraZeneca’s (AZN - Free Report) vaccine (called Vaxzevria in EU), though available in several countries, has not yet been launched in the United States.
Please note that J&J and AstraZeneca’s vaccines have been developed using adenovirus technologies while BNT162b2 and mRNA-1273 vaccines are mRNA-based vaccines.
There is some data available to show that vaccines of Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca are effective against the Delta variant.
Earlier this week, Moderna announced new results from in vitro neutralization studies on sera from individuals vaccinated with its COVID-19 vaccine, mRNA-1273. Data showed that vaccination with mRNA-1273 can produce a neutralizing effect against all COVID-19 variants tested, including Delta.
A study published in June by Nature journal mentioned that the Delta variant was moderately resistant to vaccines specially among those people who had taken just one dose. Meanwhile, a study published on the U.K. ggovernment’s site in May mentioned that AstraZeneca and Pfizer’s vaccines are highly effective against the Delta variant after two doses. Pfizer/BioNTech’s vaccine was 88% effective and AstraZeneca’s jab was 60% effective against symptomatic disease from the Delta variant after two doses, which reduced to 33% after just the first dose. However, the data also showed that the vaccines were less effective against the Delta variant compared to their effectiveness against the Alpha variant (B.1.1.7), dominant in the UK.
It is quite clear that most of the available vaccines are more effective against the Delta variant after two doses, and less effective after the first dose. However, all the vaccines should ideally protect individuals from getting extremely sick or being hospitalized or die after being infected with the Delta variant or any other newly detected variants.
BioNTech has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). J&J, Moderna and Pfizer currently carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). AstraZeneca is a #4 Ranked (Sell) stock.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence
In 2021, this world-changing technology is projected to generate $327.5 billion in revenue. Now Shark Tank star and billionaire investor Mark Cuban says AI will create ""the world's first trillionaires."" Zacks' urgent special report reveals 3 AI picks investors need to know about today.
See 3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks With Extreme Upside Potential>>