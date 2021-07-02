Motorola (MSI) Aids TAP With Digital Radio System Deployment

Motorola Solutions, Inc. ( MSI Quick Quote MSI - Free Report) recently announced the deployment of its highly resilient digital radio system across the 878 km long Trans Adriatic Pipeline (“TAP”) for establishing reliable and secure voice and data communications. Dubbed MOTOTRBO Capacity Max Trunked Radio System, the technologically advanced system can support up to 250 sites with next-gen digital trunking. Driven by increased capacity, the solution has been specifically designed to optimize traffic routing with minimized costs. It will not only enhance day-to-day productivity by ensuring highest safety standards for pipeline workers but also address the challenging requirements of working in hazardous environments. As an industry frontrunner in mission-critical communications and analytics, Motorola is trusted by several companies worldwide for its avant-garde solutions, one of them being MOTOTRBO Capacity Max Trunked Radio System. The unique offering delivers scalable, highly secure trunked radio communications solution and allows better decision-making while seamlessly coordinating across a single campus or a large-scale operation for boosting operational efficiencies. Equipped with Capacity Max architecture, it has robust management tools like call queuing prioritization and over-the-air programming that gives a centralized control over the system from a sole workstation. This Digital Mobile Radio Tier III compliant device enhances interoperability and assures highest security with encrypted voice and data traffic. Moreover, it helps in improving productivity with organized talk groups, thanks to its system management software and effective devices. It is also compatible with a broad suite of MOTOTRBO radios. Markedly, TAP is a Transmission System Operator and plays an integral role in the development of the European economy owing to its ability to secure natural resources on the back of a sustainable infrastructure. It is part of the Southern Gas Corridor and transports natural gas to Europe from the Shah Deniz II field in Azerbaijan. Notably, Motorola’s superior digital radio solution has been installed along the entire gas pipeline, which spans across Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea, before coming ashore in southern Italy. Supported by transparent workflows, the system has been incorporated with TAP’s telephony and equipment monitoring systems. It effortlessly manages multinational operations and maintenance teams along the route, thereby facilitating efficient cross-border communications. Interestingly, apart from the TAP deployment, Motorola has aided energy companies like Petrobras ( PBR Quick Quote PBR - Free Report) and Rio Tinto Group ( RIO Quick Quote RIO - Free Report) with the deployment of its state-of-the-art solutions, thereby highlighting its leadership in the global mission-critical communications industry. Moving forward, Motorola expects to witness strong demand across land mobile radio products, the video security portfolio, services and software. The Chicago, IL-based communications equipment maker is committed to providing solutions that improve public safety and intends to boost its position in the public safety domain by entering into partnerships with other players in the ecosystem. Further, its competitive position, healthy growth dynamics and disciplined capital deployment augur well for the company in the long run. The Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock has gained 62% compared with the industry’s growth of 47.6% in the past year. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
