Carrier (CARR) Expands Portfolio With Smart Air Purifier

Carrier Global Corporation's Carrier has introduced a smart air purifier to expand air purifier offerings. The purifier samples incoming air at homes and offices, measures pollution level, and then mentions air quality on the LED screen. Notably, the purifier can improve indoor air quality on the back of its three filtration technologies - a pre-filter for the removal of large airborne particles, an activated carbon filter for eliminating odors and the most important one, i.e. a high-efficiency particulate absorbing (HEPA) filter that is capable of catching 99.97% of particles of size 0.3 microns. Moreover, the purifier is Wi-Fi enabled, and its indoor concentration levels of particulate matter and filter life can be monitored with the Carrier Home app. In addition, the purifier can be controlled by Amazon's Alexa and Alphabet's Google Assistant-enabled devices. Notably, this smart air purifier is the latest addition to the company's Healthy Homes Program. Moreover, the latest launch has expanded the company's overall product portfolio. The product is likely to expand its customer base and generate revenues in the near term. Smart Air Purifier Market Prospects
The smart air purifier market is growing in recent times due to rising adoption of smart air purifiers in residences driven by growing awareness about the effects of air pollution on health.
Moreover, the coronavirus pandemic has boosted the demand for air purtifiers across healthcare and other commercial facilities owing to the rising need for improved air quality and clean environment. According to the Precision Reports, this market is expected to reach $7.1 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the Allied Market Research report reveals that this market is likely to hit $10.4 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 11.6% between 2020 and 2027. We note that the latest move poises Carrier well to capitalize on the abovementioned prospects. Carrier’s Portfolio Strength
Carrier is making strong efforts to expand the product portfolio of advanced technology-enabled heating, air conditioning, air purifying, refrigeration and other solutions. The latest launch is a step forward in that direction.
In addition, Carrier unveiled Revit configurator to help heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) professionals configure their Carrier HVAC unit drawings based on project criterias. Moreover, Carrier introduced BlueEdge Digital offering, which connects customers’ equipment to the cloud based Internet of Things platform, thereby providing them with valuable insights about the euipment. Carrier also introduced new ductless heating and cooling products including 40MAHB indoor unit, 38MARB outdoor unit and the multi-poise 40MBAA air handler. Further, Carrier unveiled its latest generation of Variable Refrigerant Flow systems, XCT7, which can be customized to deliver high efficiency and performance. We believe that these endeavors will continue to shape its growth trajectory and sustain momentum in various end-markets served in the upcoming period. Zacks Rank & Another Stock to Consider
Currently, Carrier carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
