Accenture (ACN) to Gain From CS Technology Buyout: Here's How
Accenture plc (ACN - Free Report) announced that it has completed the purchase of CS Technology, a technology firm and provider of infrastructure transformation services. Financial terms of the deal have been kept under wraps.
Established in 1992, CS Technology is specialized in cloud infrastructure engineering with strength across infrastructure and cloud planning, critical facilities design, data center, and modern workplace technologies. The company serves Fortune 2000 clients across multiple sectors, including financial services, retail and pharmaceutical. It is headquartered in New York and has offices in London, Melbourne and Sydney.
How Will Accenture Benefit?
The buyout marks the addition of more than 100 professionals with expertise in cloud, workplace, project management and engineering from CS Technology into Accenture. These extensive capabilities complement and enhance Accenture’s Cloud First services in helping clients meet their increasing demands for digital, cloud and data center hosting and hybrid working environments.
The deal is expected to boost Accenture Cloud First’s capabilities in infrastructure engineering as well as Accenture’s portfolio of cloud services.
Karthik Narain, global lead of Accenture Cloud First, stated, "Accenture’s acquisition of CS Technology expands the hybrid cloud infrastructure capabilities our clients need to become cloud-first enterprises and realize value faster."
