Image: Bigstock
Is Blackstone Group IncThe (BX) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of Blackstone Group IncThe (BX - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of BX and the rest of the Finance group's stocks.
Blackstone Group IncThe is a member of our Finance group, which includes 906 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. BX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BX's full-year earnings has moved 12.14% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Our latest available data shows that BX has returned about 49.84% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 18.70% on average. This means that Blackstone Group IncThe is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Looking more specifically, BX belongs to the Financial - Investment Management industry, which includes 44 individual stocks and currently sits at #117 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 28.65% so far this year, meaning that BX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors in the Finance sector will want to keep a close eye on BX as it attempts to continue its solid performance.