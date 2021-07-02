We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has Olympic Steel (ZEUS) Outpaced Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Basic Materials space have likely heard of Olympic Steel (ZEUS - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Basic Materials sector should help us answer this question.
Olympic Steel is a member of our Basic Materials group, which includes 251 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. ZEUS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ZEUS's full-year earnings has moved 86.62% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the most recent data, ZEUS has returned 129.26% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Basic Materials sector has returned an average of 19.54% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Olympic Steel is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Looking more specifically, ZEUS belongs to the Steel - Producers industry, which includes 24 individual stocks and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 44.49% so far this year, meaning that ZEUS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors with an interest in Basic Materials stocks should continue to track ZEUS. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.