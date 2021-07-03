We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Louisiana-Pacific (LPX - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $60.40, moving -0.17% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.75%.
Heading into today, shares of the home construction supplier had lost 6.84% over the past month, lagging the Construction sector's loss of 2.71% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.91% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from LPX as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, LPX is projected to report earnings of $4.27 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 893.02%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.21 billion, up 120.26% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $12.70 per share and revenue of $4.13 billion. These totals would mark changes of +194.66% and +47.96%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for LPX. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.63% higher. LPX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that LPX has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.76 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.1.
The Building Products - Wood industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 8, which puts it in the top 4% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
