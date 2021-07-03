We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Procter & Gamble (PG) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Procter & Gamble (PG - Free Report) closed at $135.90, marking a +0.49% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.75%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's largest consumer products maker had lost 0.45% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 0.92% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 2.91% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from PG as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, PG is projected to report earnings of $1.09 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 6.03%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $18.22 billion, up 2.97% from the year-ago period.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for PG. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.05% higher. PG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, PG currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.83. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 22.83, which means PG is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.
It is also worth noting that PG currently has a PEG ratio of 3.26. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Soap and Cleaning Materials stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.5 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Soap and Cleaning Materials industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 220, putting it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.