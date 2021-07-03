We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Volkswagen AG (VWAGY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Volkswagen AG (VWAGY - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $33.32, moving -0.1% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.75%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 11.07% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 4.45% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.91% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from VWAGY as it approaches its next earnings report date.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.37 per share and revenue of $301.79 billion. These totals would mark changes of +70.2% and +19.61%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for VWAGY. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.74% higher. VWAGY is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Digging into valuation, VWAGY currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.9. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.58, which means VWAGY is trading at a discount to the group.
Also, we should mention that VWAGY has a PEG ratio of 0.83. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. VWAGY's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.79 as of yesterday's close.
The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 186, which puts it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow VWAGY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.