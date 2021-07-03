We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO - Free Report) closed at $6.72 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.47% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.75% gain on the day.
Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 8.25% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 5.21%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.91%.
BNGO will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, BNGO is projected to report earnings of -$0.05 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 44.44%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.3 million, up 179.66% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.19 per share and revenue of $15.6 million, which would represent changes of +51.28% and +83.44%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for BNGO. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. BNGO is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 202, putting it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.