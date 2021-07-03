We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Energy Transfer LP (ET) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Energy Transfer LP (ET - Free Report) closed at $10.71, marking a +0.09% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.75%.
Heading into today, shares of the energy-related services provider had gained 2% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2.47% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.91% in that time.
ET will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, ET is projected to report earnings of $0.24 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 84.62%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $15.03 billion, up 104.85% from the prior-year quarter.
ET's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.13 per share and revenue of $61.99 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +987.5% and +59.13%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ET. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 6.41% higher. ET is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.
Looking at its valuation, ET is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.03. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.87.
The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.