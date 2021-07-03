We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Marvell Technology (MRVL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Marvell Technology (MRVL - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $57.42, moving +0.05% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.75%.
Coming into today, shares of the chipmaker had gained 21.64% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector gained 3.61%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.91%.
MRVL will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect MRVL to post earnings of $0.31 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 47.62%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.07 billion, up 46.46% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.40 per share and revenue of $4.24 billion. These totals would mark changes of +52.17% and +42.84%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for MRVL. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.05% lower. MRVL currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note MRVL's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 40.97. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 32.65, so we one might conclude that MRVL is trading at a premium comparatively.
It is also worth noting that MRVL currently has a PEG ratio of 1.99. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. MRVL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.67 as of yesterday's close.
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 216, which puts it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow MRVL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.