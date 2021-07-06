Nokia (NOK) & TPG Telecom Launch 5G Standalone in Australia

Nokia Corporation ( NOK Quick Quote NOK - Free Report) and TPG Telecom recently launched a live 5G standalone (SA) network on the 700MHz spectrum band in Australia. TPG Telecom is a leading telecommunications company in Australia, which owns brands like Vodafone, TPG, iiNet, AAPT, Internode, Lebara and felix. It is reportedly the first operator in the world to achieve low band 5G SA at 700MHz. The network will enable TPG Telecom to provide wide outdoor 5G services and deep indoor 5G coverage in urban and suburban areas. The company is committed to delivering exceptional services and products to customers. In this project, Nokia is supplying equipment from its ReefShark-powered AirScale product portfolio. These include its triple-band remote radio unit that supports 700, 850 and 900 MHz bands. The unit also supports 3G, 4G and 5G at the same time across all TPG Telecom’s low-band frequencies. Nokia has strengthened its long-standing partnership with TPG Telecom with this development. Together, they have developed Nokia’s triple-band radio solution specifically for TPG Telecom. TPG Telecom’s 5G SA service is currently available in parts of Sydney. This will allow its customers to benefit from the greater availability of 5G. Importantly, low band 5G goes further outdoor and deeper into buildings than existing 5G deployments. So this will allow the operators to provide 5G to more customers. TPG Telecom’s low band 5G will extend its 5G reach and support its goal of covering 85% of the population in Australia’s top six cities by the end of 2021. Nokia is expected to benefit from the increasing demand for next-generation connectivity. The Finland-based company is on track to achieve sustainable, profitable growth and technology leadership. Nokia’s shares have gained 33.4% in the past six months compared with the industry’s growth of 4.3%. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader industry are Ericsson ( ERIC Quick Quote ERIC - Free Report) , United States Cellular Corporation ( USM Quick Quote USM - Free Report) and Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. ( CCOI Quick Quote CCOI - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2. You can see . the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here Ericsson has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 22.2%, on average. U.S. Cellular has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 123.9%, on average. Cogent has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 29%, on average.
The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader industry are Ericsson (ERIC - Free Report) , United States Cellular Corporation (USM - Free Report) and Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (CCOI - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Ericsson has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 22.2%, on average.
U.S. Cellular has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 123.9%, on average.
Cogent has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 29%, on average.
