JetBlue Airways (JBLU) Expands With New Route to Boise
With air-travel demand (especially for leisure) picking up, post a sharp rise in the number of people getting inoculated, JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU - Free Report) launched a new non-stop service between Boise Airport and New York City. This is in line with the carrier’s objective to broaden its domestic network to meet the increased demand. This new route will operate four times a week now through Labor Day this year and will resume flying again in summer of 2022. Notably, JetBlue operates Boise flights using its Airbus A320 aircraft.
JetBlue’s vice president of network planning, Andrea Lusso, stated, “With new service in Boise we’re once again diversifying the JetBlue route map, advancing our New York focus city strategy and growing our customer base by connecting more people to the places they want to go”. The new route is not only JetBlue’s first service into Idaho, it is also Boise Airport’s longest-range route. Idaho becomes 31st state served by the carrier.
We believe that this new service to Idaho’s capital will help it recover from prolonged COVID-19 led crisis by attracting substantial traffic. Owing to the anticipated traffic swell, passenger revenues — accounting for bulk of the carrier’s top line — is likely to receive a boost.
In response to the demand uptick, another airline company, Alaska Air Group’s (ALK - Free Report) subsidiary — Alaska Airlines — also launched a daily non-stop service between Boise Airport to Chicago O’Hare International Airport and Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.
