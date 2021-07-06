We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is AbbVie (ABBV) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of AbbVie (ABBV - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
AbbVie is one of 1051 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #16 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. ABBV is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ABBV's full-year earnings has moved 0.80% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
According to our latest data, ABBV has moved about 7.48% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of 3.87% on a year-to-date basis. This means that AbbVie is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Looking more specifically, ABBV belongs to the Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry, which includes 14 individual stocks and currently sits at #120 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 12.27% so far this year, so ABBV is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to ABBV as it looks to continue its solid performance.