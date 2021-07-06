We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is The Estee Lauder Companies (EL) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?
Investors focused on the Consumer Staples space have likely heard of The Estee Lauder Companies (EL - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of EL and the rest of the Consumer Staples group's stocks.
The Estee Lauder Companies is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 186 different companies and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. EL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EL's full-year earnings has moved 3.61% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
According to our latest data, EL has moved about 19.30% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Consumer Staples stocks have gained an average of 7.10%. This means that The Estee Lauder Companies is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Looking more specifically, EL belongs to the Cosmetics industry, a group that includes 13 individual stocks and currently sits at #178 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 18.49% so far this year, so EL is performing better in this area.
Investors in the Consumer Staples sector will want to keep a close eye on EL as it attempts to continue its solid performance.