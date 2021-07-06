We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Marathon Oil (MRO) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Marathon Oil (MRO - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Marathon Oil is one of 251 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. MRO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MRO's full-year earnings has moved 156.31% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the most recent data, MRO has returned 107.65% so far this year. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have gained an average of 30.59%. This means that Marathon Oil is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Looking more specifically, MRO belongs to the Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry, a group that includes 10 individual stocks and currently sits at #115 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 74% so far this year, so MRO is performing better in this area.
Investors with an interest in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to track MRO. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.