Walt Disney (DIS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Walt Disney (DIS - Free Report) closed at $177.11 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.08% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.75% gain on the day.
Coming into today, shares of the entertainment company had lost 0.04% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 11.29%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.52%.
DIS will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 12, 2021. On that day, DIS is projected to report earnings of $0.57 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 612.5%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $16.89 billion, up 43.39% from the year-ago period.
DIS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.27 per share and revenue of $67.6 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +12.38% and +3.44%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for DIS should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.22% lower. DIS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, DIS currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 77.95. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 44.42.
Meanwhile, DIS's PEG ratio is currently 3.72. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Media Conglomerates was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.99 at yesterday's closing price.
The Media Conglomerates industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 132, putting it in the bottom 49% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.