Intel (INTC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Intel (INTC - Free Report) closed at $56.76 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.34% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.75%.
Coming into today, shares of the world's largest chipmaker had lost 1.06% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 7.17%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.52%.
INTC will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, INTC is projected to report earnings of $1.06 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 13.82%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $17.72 billion, down 10.19% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.62 per share and revenue of $72.86 billion, which would represent changes of -12.83% and -6.44%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for INTC should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. INTC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that INTC has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.29 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.37, so we one might conclude that INTC is trading at a discount comparatively.
Investors should also note that INTC has a PEG ratio of 1.64 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Semiconductor - General industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.79 as of yesterday's close.
The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 63, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.