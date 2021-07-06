We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Nucor (NUE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Nucor (NUE - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $96.52, moving -0.13% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.75%.
Coming into today, shares of the steel company had lost 11.27% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 5.88%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.52%.
NUE will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect NUE to post earnings of $4.92 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 1266.67%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.4 billion, up 94% from the year-ago period.
NUE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $16.24 per share and revenue of $32.38 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +386.23% and +60.77%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for NUE. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 35.04% higher. NUE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Digging into valuation, NUE currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.94. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 6.38, so we one might conclude that NUE is trading at a discount comparatively.
It is also worth noting that NUE currently has a PEG ratio of 0.5. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Steel - Producers industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.28 as of yesterday's close.
The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 10, which puts it in the top 4% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.