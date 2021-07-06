We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Pfizer (PFE) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Pfizer (PFE - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $39.73, moving +0.43% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.75%.
Coming into today, shares of the drugmaker had gained 1.48% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 5.55%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.52%.
PFE will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 28, 2021. In that report, analysts expect PFE to post earnings of $0.96 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 23.08%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $17.55 billion, up 48.75% from the year-ago period.
PFE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.71 per share and revenue of $74.81 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +67.12% and +57.01%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for PFE. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.66% higher. PFE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, PFE currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.7. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.81, so we one might conclude that PFE is trading at a discount comparatively.
It is also worth noting that PFE currently has a PEG ratio of 1.41. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.12 as of yesterday's close.
The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 120, which puts it in the top 48% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.