We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Tesla (TSLA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Tesla (TSLA - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $678.90, moving +0.14% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.75%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the electric car maker had gained 13.33% over the past month. This has outpaced the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 4.68% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.52% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from TSLA as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.89, up 102.27% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $11.38 billion, up 88.57% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.30 per share and revenue of $49.39 billion. These totals would mark changes of +91.96% and +56.61%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for TSLA. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. TSLA is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that TSLA has a Forward P/E ratio of 157.96 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.47, so we one might conclude that TSLA is trading at a premium comparatively.
It is also worth noting that TSLA currently has a PEG ratio of 4.57. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Domestic was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.25 at yesterday's closing price.
The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.