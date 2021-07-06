We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Delta Air Lines (DAL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Delta Air Lines (DAL - Free Report) closed at $44.15, marking a -0.18% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.75% gain on the day.
Heading into today, shares of the airline had lost 3.98% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's loss of 8.24% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 3.52% in that time.
DAL will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 14, 2021. In that report, analysts expect DAL to post earnings of -$1.46 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 67.04%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.32 billion, up 330.21% from the year-ago period.
DAL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$3.97 per share and revenue of $27.27 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +63.1% and +59.51%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for DAL should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.08% higher within the past month. DAL is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 223, putting it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.