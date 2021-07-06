We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Fiverr International (FVRR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Fiverr International (FVRR - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $241, moving +0.39% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.75%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the online marketplace for freelance services had gained 21.85% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 3.58% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.52% in that time.
FVRR will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect FVRR to post earnings of $0.13 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 30%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $74.57 million, up 58.21% from the year-ago period.
FVRR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.43 per share and revenue of $307.02 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +48.28% and +62%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for FVRR. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. FVRR is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.
Investors should also note FVRR's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 556.15. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 53.65.
The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 226, which puts it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.