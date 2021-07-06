We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Morgan Stanley (MS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Morgan Stanley (MS - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $92.03, moving +0.01% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.75% gain on the day.
Coming into today, shares of the investment bank had lost 2.05% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 2%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.52%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from MS as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 15, 2021. In that report, analysts expect MS to post earnings of $1.64 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 19.61%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $13.82 billion, up 3.03% from the prior-year quarter.
MS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.05 per share and revenue of $55.65 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +7.14% and +15.46%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for MS. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.22% higher. MS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, MS is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.06. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.75, so we one might conclude that MS is trading at a premium comparatively.
Meanwhile, MS's PEG ratio is currently 1.93. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Financial - Investment Bank stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.44 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 122, which puts it in the top 49% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.