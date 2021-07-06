We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Starbucks (SBUX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Starbucks (SBUX - Free Report) closed at $114.97, marking a +1.38% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.75%.
Heading into today, shares of the coffee chain had gained 2.66% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 3.58% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.52% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from SBUX as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.76, up 265.22% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.23 billion, up 71.17% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.98 per share and revenue of $28.74 billion. These totals would mark changes of +154.7% and +22.2%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for SBUX should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. SBUX is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that SBUX has a Forward P/E ratio of 38.61 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 27.87.
It is also worth noting that SBUX currently has a PEG ratio of 3.22. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Restaurants was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.82 at yesterday's closing price.
The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 111, which puts it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.