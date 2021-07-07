FTI Consulting (FCN) Appoints New Senior MD in Singapore

FTI Consulting, Inc.( FCN Quick Quote FCN - Free Report) announced the appointment of Rachel Layburn as a senior managing director in its Risk & Investigations practice within the Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment in Singapore.
In her new role, Layburn will be dealing with multi-disciplinary investigations and advising on compliance program-related services, which include domestic organizations in China and Singapore. She will be also working with adjacent practices in Asia, including the Data & Analytics, Export Controls, Sanctions & Trade, and Financial Crime Compliance practices.
Previously, Layburn has worked with WPP Group as group head of compliance, where she managed all compliance initiatives, strategies and deliveries across the Asia Pacific region. She was also a partner and head of Investigations Services at KPMG China, where she led the forensic practice in Beijing. Layburn was the first native Mandarin-speaking forensic partner in a Big 4 mainland China practice.
Layburn has vast experience working in multiple geographic locations in Asia and North America. She has been engaged in advising various organisations on issues related to global anti-corruption laws, antitrust laws, securities laws, accounting and book-keeping standards, business ethics requirements, and other internal control rules.
Considering Layburn’s nearly 20 years of experience in forensic investigations and regulatory compliance matters in China and Singapore, the latest appointment is expected to complement FTI Consulting’s operations in the region and strengthen its competitive position.
Notably, Beth Junell, leader of the Risk & Investigations practice in Asia at FTI Consulting, stated, “I am delighted to welcome Rachel to our Risk & Investigations team. She brings a unique combination of consulting and in-house experience working on compliance matters, including investigations and operationalising compliance programmes, and her leadership working with our teams in Singapore and China will be an excellent strategic complement to our Risk & Investigations practice.”
