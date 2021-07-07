We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Ryanair (RYAAY) June Traffic Surges on Uptick in EU Air Travel
Ryanair Holdings’ (RYAAY - Free Report) June 2021 traffic surged to 5.3 million guests from a mere 0.4 million in the year-ago period when air-travel demand hit rock bottom amid large-scale travel restrictions and rising coronavirus cases.
The airline attributed the improvement in traffic to increased vaccinations in the European Union, which is in turn driving recovery in air-travel demand. Having operated more than 38,000 flights in June, the European low-cost carrier’s load factor (percentage of seats filled with passengers) was 72%.
Ryanair’s June traffic figure represents a significant improvement from 1.8 million guests in May. The airline’s traffic in the first quarter of fiscal 2022 was 8.1 million with a load factor of 73%. In the first quarter of fiscal 2021, traffic was extremely tepid at 0.51 million.
Despite this improvement, traffic continues to significantly lag the pre-pandemic (2019) levels. While first-quarter fiscal 2022 traffic has increased substantially from the fiscal 2021 figure, it is way below 41.8 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 (pre-pandemic).
Ryanair carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
