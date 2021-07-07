Back to top

Ryanair (RYAAY) June Traffic Surges on Uptick in EU Air Travel

Ryanair Holdings’ (RYAAY - Free Report) June 2021 traffic surged to 5.3 million guests from a mere 0.4 million in the year-ago period when air-travel demand hit rock bottom amid large-scale travel restrictions and rising coronavirus cases.

The airline attributed the improvement in traffic to increased vaccinations in the European Union, which is in turn driving recovery in air-travel demand. Having operated more than 38,000 flights in June, the European low-cost carrier’s load factor (percentage of seats filled with passengers) was 72%.

Ryanair’s June traffic figure represents a significant improvement from 1.8 million guests in May. The airline’s traffic in the first quarter of fiscal 2022 was 8.1 million with a load factor of 73%. In the first quarter of fiscal 2021, traffic was extremely tepid at 0.51 million.

Despite this improvement, traffic continues to significantly lag the pre-pandemic (2019) levels. While first-quarter fiscal 2022 traffic has increased substantially from the fiscal 2021 figure, it is way below 41.8 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 (pre-pandemic).

Ryanair carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

