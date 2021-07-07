Here's Why You Should Retain McKesson (MCK) Stock Right Now

McKesson Corporation ( MCK Quick Quote MCK - Free Report) is well-poised for growth backed by its robust distribution solutions segment and strategic collaborations. However, an increase in branded price remains a concern. The stock has gained 31%, compared with the industry’s growth of 29.6% in a year’s time. Also, the S&P 500 Index has rallied 39.1% in the same time frame. McKesson — with a market capitalization of $29.29 billion — is a health care services and information technology company. It anticipates earnings to improve 6.9% over the next five years. Moreover, the company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 13.5%, on average. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Let’s take a closer look at the factors that substantiate the company’s Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Headwinds
McKesson distributes generic pharmaceuticals, which are subject to price fluctuation. The Distribution Solutions segment experienced weaker generic pharmaceutical pricing trends, which continue to persist. Per the fiscal fourth-quarter 2021 earnings call, on the basis of manufacturer price actions taken in January, the company anticipates branded pharmaceutical pricing to increase around mid-single digit percent range, which is in line with fiscal 2021.
Key Catalysts
McKesson is a major player in the pharmaceutical and medical supplies distribution market. The Distribution Solutions segment caters to a wide range of customers and businesses, and stands to benefit from increased generic utilization, inflation in generics owing to several patent expirations in the next few years and an aging population.
Per the fiscal-fourth quarter 2021 earnings call, the company is prepared to support the distribution of additional vaccines as they come to market. Through April, McKesson has successfully distributed above 150 million Moderna and J&J COVID-19 vaccines to administration sites in the United States and remains on track with the U.S. government's distribution schedule. Additionally, through April, the company has managed to assemble enough kits to support the administration of more than 550 million doses for all vaccine types. In Europe and Canada, McKesson is also partnering with the local governments in the COVID-19 vaccine drive through administration in its owned and banner pharmacies as well as distribution efforts in selected markets and countries. McKesson continues to actively pursue deals, divestitures and acquisitions to drive growth. In fiscal 2021, with respect to biopharma services, the company brought together its RelayHealth Pharmacy, CoverMyMeds (a wholly-owned subsidiary of its Prescription Technology Solutions sub unit) and RxCrossroads businesses. These businesses, combined, are committed toward innovating and automating the ways in which biopharma connects with patients, pharmacies and providers with the primary objective of offering stronger access, affordability and better adherence outcomes. Estimates Trend
McKesson has been witnessing an upward estimate revision trend for fiscal 2022. In the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its earnings has moved north by 2.4% to $19.21.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal first-quarter 2022 revenues is pegged at $59.60 billion, suggesting growth of 7% from the year-ago reported number. Stocks to Consider
Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are
