JetBlue (JBLU) Initiates Seasonal Service to Kalispell, Montana
With air-travel demand (especially for leisure) picking up, post a sharp rise in the number of people getting inoculated, JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU - Free Report) launched a new seasonal service between Kalispell, MT (Glacier Park International Airport) and New York City (John F. Kennedy International Airport). This is in line with the carrier’s objective to broaden domestic base. This new route will operate three times a week (Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday) through Sep 7, this year. Notably, JetBlue operates Kalispell service using its Airbus A320 aircraft.
JetBlue’s vice president of network planning, Andrea Lusso, stated,” As we identify new markets in our network, we continue to see great interest and demand for destinations where travelers can experience the scenic outdoors and wide open spaces, especially our famed national parks”.The new route to Kalispell will accompany its existing Montana service at Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport. This additional route will give passengers access to both Glacier National Park and Yellowstone National Park. The newly-launched route will start connections between Kalispell and dozens of destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America.
We believe that this new seasonal service to northwest Montana will help the airline recover from prolonged COVID-19 led crisis by attracting substantial traffic. Owing to the anticipated traffic swell, passenger revenues — accounting for bulk of the carrier’s top line — is likely to receive a boost.
