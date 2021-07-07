General Mills (GIS) Buys Pet Treats Business, Reshapes Portfolio

As part of the Accelerate strategy,
General Mills, Inc. ( GIS Quick Quote GIS - Free Report) is on track to reshape its portfolio to drive growth. Keeping along this line, the company concluded the previously-announced (on May 14, 2021) acquisition of Tyson Foods, Inc.’s ( TSN Quick Quote TSN - Free Report) pet treats business. The transaction— which includes the Nudges, Top Chews and True Chews brands — was priced at $1.2 billion on a cash basis. Per the deal, General Mills also took over Tyson Foods’ production unit located in Independence, IA. The acquired business is a pioneer in natural meat treats for pets. The pet treats portfolio generated net sales of more than $240 million in 12 months ended Apr 3, 2021. General Mills had earlier noted that the acquisition bodes well amid growing pet-food category trends stemming from humanization of pets especially in the pandemic. All being said, the deal is likely to reshape General Mills’ portfolio, by adding another leaf to its impressive Pet platform that already includes BLUE — a leader in natural pet food. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
General Mills acquired Blue Buffalo Pet Products, Inc. in fiscal 2018, which is part of the company’s Pet segment. Following this acquisition, the company became one of the leading players in the pet food arena. Blue Buffalo manufactures and markets wholesome natural pet food items and is contributing to General Mills’ top line. BLUE retail sales increased in the mid-teens range in measured channels in fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 — which reflects on General Mills’ underlying strength. In fiscal 2021, Pet segment sales rose 2%. Also, management expects segment sales to increase year over year in fiscal 2022.
What Else Should You Know?
General Mills is focused on its Accelerate strategy (unveiled in February 2021), which aids the company in making choices of how to win and where to play to boost profitability. It also enables the company to enhance shareholders’ returns in the long run. Under how to win, General Mills is focused on four pillars that are designed to provide competitive advantage. These include brand building, undertaking innovations, unleashing scale and maintaining business strength. Where to play principle is outlined to enhance the company’s capabilities to generate profitability through geographic as well as product prioritization along with portfolio restructuring. This includes prioritizing investment, investing in five Global Platforms, driving growth in Local Gem brands and reshaping portfolio.
