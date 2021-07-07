Patterson-UTI (PTEN) Inks Acquisition Deal With Pioneer Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. ( PTEN Quick Quote PTEN - Free Report) has agreed to buy Pioneer Energy Services Corp. for $295 million, which comprises the debt load of Pioneer to be cleared by the acquirer. The purchase price includes the issuing of up to 26,275,000 shares of Patterson-UTI common stock as well as a cash payment of $30 million. The deal is scheduled to be concluded in the fourth quarter of 2021, contingent on regulatory clearances, usual closing conditions, and Pioneer shareholders’ approval. Last year, San Antonio-based Pioneer came out of a pandemic-forced bankruptcy with a much stronger and viable capital structure than its earlier highly leveraged balance sheet. Rationale Behind the Deal With the buyout of Pioneer, Patterson-UTI will possess 166 super-spec rigs in the United States with nearly 50 % being outfitted with alternative power sources to minimize emissions. In addition, this takeover expands Patterson-UTI’s geographic reach into foreign markets with the addition of eight rigs in Colombia where Pioneer has served for the past 14 years with a well-recognized operations staff and set-up. “As a leading provider of contract drilling services in the United States, we are proud to announce this transaction,” said Andy Hendricks, Patterson-UTI's CEO. He went on to say that the company will benefit from Pioneer's high-quality fleet of 17 drilling rigs in the country, 16 of which are super-spec. Furthermore, several of these rigs can run on cleaner-burning natural gas instead of diesel, a technology that is becoming increasingly essential to operators in terms of lowering the carbon footprint. Apart from its contract drilling operations in the United States and Colombia, Pioneer has a well-managed and high-quality well service rig business with 123 service rigs in the Gulf Coast area. This business, according to Patterson-UTI, will be best suited as part of a bigger well service rig business or as a specialized independent firm. Brief on the Company Founded in 1978, Houston, TX-based Patterson-UTI is an oilfield services company. It came into existence in its current form following a merger between Patterson Energy, Inc. and UTI Energy Corporation. It is one of the largest onshore contract drillers in the United States and has a large fleet of pressure pumping equipment. Zacks Rank & Key Picks Patterson-UTI has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), currently. Some better-ranked players in the space are energy Matador Resources Company ( MTDR Quick Quote MTDR - Free Report) , Baker Hughes Company ( BKR Quick Quote BKR - Free Report) and Oasis Petroleum Inc. ( OAS Quick Quote OAS - Free Report) , each presently flaunting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here . Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made. The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?” Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale. Download FREE: How to Profit from Trillions on Spending for Infrastructure >>
Patterson-UTI (PTEN) Inks Acquisition Deal With Pioneer Energy
Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN - Free Report) has agreed to buy Pioneer Energy Services Corp. for $295 million, which comprises the debt load of Pioneer to be cleared by the acquirer.
The purchase price includes the issuing of up to 26,275,000 shares of Patterson-UTI common stock as well as a cash payment of $30 million. The deal is scheduled to be concluded in the fourth quarter of 2021, contingent on regulatory clearances, usual closing conditions, and Pioneer shareholders’ approval.
Last year, San Antonio-based Pioneer came out of a pandemic-forced bankruptcy with a much stronger and viable capital structure than its earlier highly leveraged balance sheet.
Rationale Behind the Deal
With the buyout of Pioneer, Patterson-UTI will possess 166 super-spec rigs in the United States with nearly 50 % being outfitted with alternative power sources to minimize emissions. In addition, this takeover expands Patterson-UTI’s geographic reach into foreign markets with the addition of eight rigs in Colombia where Pioneer has served for the past 14 years with a well-recognized operations staff and set-up.
“As a leading provider of contract drilling services in the United States, we are proud to announce this transaction,” said Andy Hendricks, Patterson-UTI's CEO. He went on to say that the company will benefit from Pioneer's high-quality fleet of 17 drilling rigs in the country, 16 of which are super-spec. Furthermore, several of these rigs can run on cleaner-burning natural gas instead of diesel, a technology that is becoming increasingly essential to operators in terms of lowering the carbon footprint.
Apart from its contract drilling operations in the United States and Colombia, Pioneer has a well-managed and high-quality well service rig business with 123 service rigs in the Gulf Coast area. This business, according to Patterson-UTI, will be best suited as part of a bigger well service rig business or as a specialized independent firm.
Brief on the Company
Founded in 1978, Houston, TX-based Patterson-UTI is an oilfield services company. It came into existence in its current form following a merger between Patterson Energy, Inc. and UTI Energy Corporation. It is one of the largest onshore contract drillers in the United States and has a large fleet of pressure pumping equipment.
