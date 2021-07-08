Maxim Integrated (MXIM) Boosts Product Portfolio Via MAX25512

Maxim Integrated Products ( MXIM Quick Quote MXIM - Free Report) has unveiled an automotive LED backlight driver, MAX25512, in a bid to strengthen its key offerings in the automotive industry.
The new LED driver, which comes with an integrated boost converter, comprises four 120 mega-amperes channels with 91% efficiency at 2.2MHz operation. This makes it capable to operate at a low voltage (up to 3V input range).
All these features help the company in maintaining constant brightness of in-car displays even during extreme cold crank or start-stop situations.
Moreover, the LED driver removes external MOSFET used for driving automotive displays. Also, integration of I2C communication helps the company in efficiently maintaining board space and lowering material costs.
The latest launch has expanded Maxim’s product portfolio, which is likely to expand its reach to customers in the automotive industry.
Automotive LED Driver Market Holds Promise
We note that the latest move poises Maxim well to expand presence in the booming automotive LED driver market.
This market is growing in recent times due to rising replacement of traditional lighting technologies like halogen lights with LED lights.
As LED drivers increase the lifespan of LED lights and lower power consumption, its demand is growing in the automotive industry.
Moreover, growing initiatives for energy saving solutions and government regulations regarding road safety measures are further driving this market.
Expanding Product Portfolio
Maxim is making strong efforts to expand the product portfolio of semiconductors with advanced technological tools for offering solutions in areas including automotive, communications, consumer, data center, healthcare and others.
Apart from the latest launch, Maxim recently unveiled MAX25405, a infrared-based dynamic optical sensor that receognizes different gestures at extended distances, ideal in automotive, industrial and consumer applications.
In addition, the company introduced MAX98396 Class D/G speaker amplifier that consumes less power and provides highest thermal efficiency.
Moreover, MAXIM launched MAX16162 nanoPower supervisor of its Essential Analog family. The supervisor minimises power-up glitches and offers reliability in low voltage Industry of Things applications.
Further, the company introduced MAX22530, an isolated 12-bit system monitor, and expanded the MAXSafe technology line. The product incorporates five components into a single IC, which enhances accuracy and lowers solution size.
We believe that these endeavors will continue to shape its growth trajectory and sustain momentum in various end-markets served in the upcoming period.
Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider
Currently, Maxim Integrated carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Other similar-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector include
Other similar-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector include Semtech Corporation ( SMTC Quick Quote SMTC - Free Report) , Applied Materials ( AMAT Quick Quote AMAT - Free Report) and Microchip Technology Incorporated ( MCHP Quick Quote MCHP - Free Report) .
Long-term earnings growth rates for Semtech, Applied Materials and Microchip are currently projected at 12.5%, 17.97 and 15.3%, respectively.
