Medtronic's (MDT) DEFINE AFib Study to Assess AF Burden

Medtronic plc ( MDT Quick Quote MDT - Free Report) recently initiated the DEFINE AFib study to enable researchers and doctors to better understand the burden of atrial fibrillation (AF) and its impact on patient outcomes, quality of life and healthcare utilization, employing data collected from the LINQ family of insertable cardiac monitors (ICMs). The DEFINE AFib is the company's first app-based research study to be conducted through the Medtronic Discovery App.
The DEFINE AFib study addresses the challenges associated with traditional, in-person clinical studies that place a lot of demands on the patients and physicians involved. The fully app-based study design, with sophisticated data aggregation capabilities and remote monitoring using the LINQ range of ICMs, eliminates the need for in-person patient enrollment or follow-up.
This trial is expected to pave the way for further app-based studies at Medtronic.
More About DEFINE AFib Study
The DEFINE AFib is intended to tap into the potential of digital health to make fundamental discoveries associated with AF management. It is expected to present the tools to aid in customizing AF management according to a patient’s individual health profile and physiology.
The study will be conducted through the Medtronic Discovery App in coordination with U.S. sites that will enroll approximately 5,000 patients. The application is developed with the ResearchKit framework, given Apple's commitment to privacy and user-friendly experience.
The study will enroll patients who are aged 22 or older with a history of AF, have an iPhone device (iOS version 13 or higher), use any ICM from the LINQ family and fulfill other criteria.
Per a report published in IMARC Group, the global AF treatment market is expected to witness a CAGR of 13.7% during 2021-2026. Factors such as increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases; surge in cases of AF in geriatric population and individuals suffering from other ailments; growing geriatric population; technological advancements such as catheter ablation devices and others; improvements in the healthcare infrastructure; as well as extensive research and development activities are expected to fuel market growth.
Given substantial market prospects, Medtronic’s recent stride to improve AF management seems well timed.
Notable Developments
Medtronic engaged in a number of significant developments in Jun 2021.
It reported the first successful patient procedure with the Hugo robotic-assisted surgery system at Clínica Santa María in Chile. This first patient procedure initiated the beginning of Hugo RAS system patient registry, which is intended to collect clinical data in support of regulatory submissions.
Medtronic received expanded FDA approval for the Arctic Front Family of Cardiac Cryoablation Catheters based on results from STOP AF First study. The Arctic line of catheter ablation devices enables physicians to treat recurrent symptomatic paroxysmal atrial fibrillation as an efficient replacement to antiarrhythmic drug therapy.
Medtronic received FDA approval and first U.S. implants of the SenSight Directional Lead System. The SenSight was implanted for the first time at the University of Florida early June. It is a distinct Deep Brain Stimulation therapy that combines the benefits of directionality with the power of sensing, enabling physicians to treat some symptoms associated with movement disorders.
Share Price Performance
