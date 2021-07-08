We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has Moderna (MRNA) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Moderna (MRNA - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Moderna is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1050 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #16. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. MRNA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MRNA's full-year earnings has moved 8.79% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Our latest available data shows that MRNA has returned about 123.36% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of 1.40% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Moderna is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Breaking things down more, MRNA is a member of the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 479 individual companies and currently sits at #214 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 0.78% so far this year, meaning that MRNA is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track MRNA. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.