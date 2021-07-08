We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is NIKE (NKE) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?
The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. NIKE (NKE - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of NKE and the rest of the Consumer Discretionary group's stocks.
NIKE is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 260 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. NKE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NKE's full-year earnings has moved 8.91% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Our latest available data shows that NKE has returned about 13.18% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have lost an average of 0.28%. This means that NIKE is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
To break things down more, NKE belongs to the Shoes and Retail Apparel industry, a group that includes 12 individual companies and currently sits at #37 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 14.79% this year, meaning that NKE is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.
NKE will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.