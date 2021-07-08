Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Is PayPal Holdings (PYPL) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Read MoreHide Full Article

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has PayPal Holdings (PYPL - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

PayPal Holdings is one of 630 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. PYPL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PYPL's full-year earnings has moved 1.19% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, PYPL has moved about 24.95% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 20.70% on average. This shows that PayPal Holdings is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, PYPL belongs to the Internet - Software industry, a group that includes 122 individual companies and currently sits at #214 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 0.08% so far this year, so PYPL is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Computer and Technology sector will want to keep a close eye on PYPL as it attempts to continue its solid performance.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) - free report >>

Published in

momentum-stocks sectors stock-market-sectors