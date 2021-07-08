Back to top

MGA or SHYF: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors with an interest in Automotive - Original Equipment stocks have likely encountered both Magna (MGA - Free Report) and The Shyft Group (SHYF - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Currently, both Magna and The Shyft Group are holding a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy). The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that both of these companies have improving earnings outlooks. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

MGA currently has a forward P/E ratio of 12.02, while SHYF has a forward P/E of 20.68. We also note that MGA has a PEG ratio of 0.62. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. SHYF currently has a PEG ratio of 0.74.

Another notable valuation metric for MGA is its P/B ratio of 2.27. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, SHYF has a P/B of 6.40.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to MGA's Value grade of A and SHYF's Value grade of C.

Both MGA and SHYF are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that MGA is the superior value option right now.


