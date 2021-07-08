ArcelorMittal's (MT) Dunkirk Lab to Accelerate Digitalization

ArcelorMittal ( MT Quick Quote MT - Free Report) has recently inaugurated its first Digital lab in Dunkirk, with the support of local, regional and national public authorities. The sprawling lab, expected to commence operations from September 2021, aims to bring together a number of players, including manufacturers, start-ups, universities and other local digital players, and provide digital innovation par excellence to the steel industry as well as enhance the company’s digital evolution. It will serve as a co-development center provisioning inclusive work with various players and enhancing the digitization within the company, besides acting as a venue for hosting business events and a training center for new professions and technologies. Moreover, it will focus specifically on three areas — safety at work, energy and the environment. Within the lab, major industrial companies will contribute to projects on energy efficiency, water consumption management in factories and 5G mobile connectivity. Also, partnering with start-ups will foster development on energy optimization, virtual and augmented reality, and digitalization of quality-safety-environment audits. ArcelorMittal noted that many of its existing projects based on augmented reality and big data make it one of the leaders in digitalization. The Dunkirk lab will further cement this position. Moreover, it has plans of establishing more such digital labs and partnering with local authorities, schools and universities, and start-ups to catalyze its digital journey. Shares of ArcelorMittal have surged 165.2% in a year, outperforming the industry's rise of 143%. Its earnings growth rate for the current year has been pegged at a whopping 1,229.8%. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
In its last-quarter earnings call, the company said that it expects apparent steel consumption (ASC) to grow year over year in 2021 in all of its core markets. It intends to maintain a competitive cost advantage, leverage existing iron-ore infrastructure, consistently return cash to shareholders through a defined capital return policy and lead sustainable development.
Currently, ArcelorMittal holds a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Other top-ranked stocks in the same space are Nucor Corporation ( NUE Quick Quote NUE - Free Report) , National Steel Company ( SID Quick Quote SID - Free Report) and Olympic Steel, Inc. ( ZEUS Quick Quote ZEUS - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #1. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here Nucor has a projected earnings growth rate of 386.2% for the current year. The company’s shares have jumped 124.7% in a year. National Steel has a projected earnings growth rate of around 465% for the current year. The company’s shares skyrocketed nearly 325% in a year. Olympic Steel has a projected earnings growth rate of 1,116.2% for the current year. The company’s shares have surged 172.7% in a year. Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America
A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.
The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?” Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale. Download FREE: How to Profit from Trillions on Spending for Infrastructure >>
Image: Bigstock
ArcelorMittal's (MT) Dunkirk Lab to Accelerate Digitalization
ArcelorMittal (MT - Free Report) has recently inaugurated its first Digital lab in Dunkirk, with the support of local, regional and national public authorities. The sprawling lab, expected to commence operations from September 2021, aims to bring together a number of players, including manufacturers, start-ups, universities and other local digital players, and provide digital innovation par excellence to the steel industry as well as enhance the company’s digital evolution.
It will serve as a co-development center provisioning inclusive work with various players and enhancing the digitization within the company, besides acting as a venue for hosting business events and a training center for new professions and technologies. Moreover, it will focus specifically on three areas — safety at work, energy and the environment.
Within the lab, major industrial companies will contribute to projects on energy efficiency, water consumption management in factories and 5G mobile connectivity. Also, partnering with start-ups will foster development on energy optimization, virtual and augmented reality, and digitalization of quality-safety-environment audits.
ArcelorMittal noted that many of its existing projects based on augmented reality and big data make it one of the leaders in digitalization. The Dunkirk lab will further cement this position. Moreover, it has plans of establishing more such digital labs and partnering with local authorities, schools and universities, and start-ups to catalyze its digital journey.
Shares of ArcelorMittal have surged 165.2% in a year, outperforming the industry's rise of 143%. Its earnings growth rate for the current year has been pegged at a whopping 1,229.8%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
In its last-quarter earnings call, the company said that it expects apparent steel consumption (ASC) to grow year over year in 2021 in all of its core markets. It intends to maintain a competitive cost advantage, leverage existing iron-ore infrastructure, consistently return cash to shareholders through a defined capital return policy and lead sustainable development.
ArcelorMittal Price and Consensus
ArcelorMittal price-consensus-chart | ArcelorMittal Quote
Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider
Currently, ArcelorMittal holds a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Other top-ranked stocks in the same space are Nucor Corporation (NUE - Free Report) , National Steel Company (SID - Free Report) and Olympic Steel, Inc. (ZEUS - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Nucor has a projected earnings growth rate of 386.2% for the current year. The company’s shares have jumped 124.7% in a year.
National Steel has a projected earnings growth rate of around 465% for the current year. The company’s shares skyrocketed nearly 325% in a year.
Olympic Steel has a projected earnings growth rate of 1,116.2% for the current year. The company’s shares have surged 172.7% in a year.
Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America
A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.
The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”
Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.
Download FREE: How to Profit from Trillions on Spending for Infrastructure >>