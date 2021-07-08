We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Amazon (AMZN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Amazon (AMZN - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $3,696.58, moving +0.57% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.34%.
Heading into today, shares of the online retailer had gained 12.61% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 3.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.71% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from AMZN as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect AMZN to post earnings of $12.16 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 18.06%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $115.05 billion, up 29.4% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $57.42 per share and revenue of $489.97 billion, which would represent changes of +37.27% and +26.92%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for AMZN. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.53% higher within the past month. AMZN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note AMZN's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 64.01. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 58.41, which means AMZN is trading at a premium to the group.
It is also worth noting that AMZN currently has a PEG ratio of 2.29. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Commerce was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.76 at yesterday's closing price.
The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 208, putting it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.