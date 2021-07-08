We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Bank of America (BAC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Bank of America (BAC - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $39.75, moving -0.8% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.34% gain on the day.
Heading into today, shares of the nation's second-largest bank had lost 6.55% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 2.9% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.71% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from BAC as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 14, 2021. In that report, analysts expect BAC to post earnings of $0.75 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 102.7%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $21.84 billion, down 2.16% from the year-ago period.
BAC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.10 per share and revenue of $88.07 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +65.78% and +2.98%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for BAC should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.2% lower within the past month. BAC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, BAC currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.91. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.58, so we one might conclude that BAC is trading at a premium comparatively.
Investors should also note that BAC has a PEG ratio of 1.84 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Banks - Major Regional was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.38 at yesterday's closing price.
The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 175, putting it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.