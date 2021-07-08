Back to top

Ford Motor Company (F) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Ford Motor Company (F - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $14.23, moving -1.86% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.34%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 7.23% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector gained 0.22%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.71%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from F as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect F to post earnings of -$0.27 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 22.86%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $21.99 billion, up 32.3% from the prior-year quarter.

F's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.06 per share and revenue of $125.89 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +158.54% and +8.65%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for F. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.98% higher. F is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that F has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.74 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.16.

Also, we should mention that F has a PEG ratio of 0.63. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Automotive - Domestic was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.23 at yesterday's closing price.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 44, which puts it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow F in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.


