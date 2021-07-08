We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM - Free Report) closed at $153.59 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.12% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.34%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 7.02% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 2.9% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.71% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from JPM as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 13, 2021. On that day, JPM is projected to report earnings of $3.03 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 119.57%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $29.99 billion, down 9.08% from the prior-year quarter.
JPM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $13.25 per share and revenue of $119.65 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +49.21% and +0.04%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for JPM. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.74% lower. JPM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, JPM currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.58. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.58.
It is also worth noting that JPM currently has a PEG ratio of 2.32. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Banks - Major Regional industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.38 as of yesterday's close.
The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 175, which puts it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.