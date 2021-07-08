We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Nvidia (NVDA - Free Report) closed at $814.87 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.58% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.34% gain on the day.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of graphics chips for gaming and artificial intelligence had gained 18.57% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.91% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.71% in that time.
NVDA will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.10, up 88.07% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.31 billion, up 63.3% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $15.90 per share and revenue of $24.79 billion. These totals would mark changes of +59% and +48.66%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for NVDA should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.59% higher within the past month. NVDA currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
In terms of valuation, NVDA is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 52.08. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.54.
Meanwhile, NVDA's PEG ratio is currently 2.97. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Semiconductor - General stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.77 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 55, which puts it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.