We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Skyworks Solutions (SWKS - Free Report) closed at $188.28 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.14% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.34% gain on the day.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the chipmaker had gained 13.21% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.91% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.71% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from SWKS as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, SWKS is projected to report earnings of $2.13 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 70.4%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.1 billion, up 49.42% from the prior-year quarter.
SWKS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $10.30 per share and revenue of $5 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +68.03% and +48.91%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for SWKS. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. SWKS currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, SWKS currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.49. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.49.
Meanwhile, SWKS's PEG ratio is currently 1.01. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Semiconductors - Radio Frequency was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.32 at yesterday's closing price.
The Semiconductors - Radio Frequency industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 119, which puts it in the top 47% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.