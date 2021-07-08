We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
The Trade Desk (TTD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
The Trade Desk (TTD - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $77.64, moving +1.41% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.34% gain on the day.
Coming into today, shares of the digital-advertising platform operator had gained 26.57% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 5.91%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.71%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from TTD as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, TTD is projected to report earnings of $0.13 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 44.44%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $261.58 million, up 87.7% from the year-ago period.
TTD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.64 per share and revenue of $1.14 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -7.25% and +36%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for TTD. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.5% higher. TTD currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that TTD has a Forward P/E ratio of 118.88 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 31.15.
Meanwhile, TTD's PEG ratio is currently 7.93. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.91 at yesterday's closing price.
The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 231, putting it in the bottom 10% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.