USA Truck (USAK) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

USA Truck (USAK - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $15.48, moving +1.64% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.34% gain on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the truckload carrier had lost 9.83% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 3.63%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.71%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from USAK as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, USAK is projected to report earnings of $0.50 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 933.33%.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for USAK. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. USAK is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, USAK is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.92. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.63.

The Transportation - Truck industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 33, which puts it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow USAK in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.


