Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL - Free Report) closed at $29.15 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.38% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.34%.
Coming into today, shares of the chipmaker had lost 5.65% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 5.91%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.71%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AOSL as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, AOSL is projected to report earnings of $0.75 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 158.62%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $170 million, up 38.89% from the year-ago period.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for AOSL. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. AOSL is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that AOSL has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.17 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.41, which means AOSL is trading at a discount to the group.
The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 119, which puts it in the top 47% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.